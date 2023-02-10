Here’s Our Rant About Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE :EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Brinker International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is -$2.53 below the current price. EAT currently public float of 43.05M and currently shorts hold a 8.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAT was 1.00M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stocks went up by 0.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.76% and a quarterly performance of 40.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.24% for Brinker International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.34% for EAT stocks with a simple moving average of 33.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

EAT Trading at 13.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.80. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 27.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.