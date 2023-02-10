Here’s How Your Trade Unum Group (UNM) Aggressively Right Now

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.71, which is $4.83 above the current price. UNM currently public float of 198.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.41M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.83% and a quarterly performance of -7.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.46% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.13% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of 7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

UNM Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.40. In addition, Unum Group saw 0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Bhasin Puneet, who sale 10,725 shares at the price of $41.03 back on Nov 18. After this action, Bhasin Puneet now owns 57,217 shares of Unum Group, valued at $440,047 using the latest closing price.

Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits of Unum Group, sale 5,400 shares at $45.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Pyne Christopher W is holding 45,381 shares at $243,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.96. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.