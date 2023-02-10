Here’s How Your Trade SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Aggressively Right Now

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) went down by -1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.58. The company’s stock price has collected -6.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SSRM) Right Now?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSRM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SSR Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.58, which is $6.48 above the current price. SSRM currently public float of 205.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSRM was 1.34M shares.

SSRM’s Market Performance

SSRM stocks went down by -6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.51% and a quarterly performance of 13.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for SSR Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.69% for SSRM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2022.

SSRM Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSRM fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.84. In addition, SSR Mining Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSRM starting from Sparks Michael John, who sale 3,239 shares at the price of $16.61 back on Jan 04. After this action, Sparks Michael John now owns 126,739 shares of SSR Mining Inc., valued at $53,800 using the latest closing price.

Ebbett John, the EVP, Growth and Innovation of SSR Mining Inc., sale 670 shares at $16.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Ebbett John is holding 17,072 shares at $11,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.95 for the present operating margin

+35.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SSR Mining Inc. stands at +24.97. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.