Here’s How Your Trade Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Aggressively Right Now

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.62. The company’s stock price has collected -2.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE :MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MWA is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Mueller Water Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.06, which is -$0.55 below the current price. MWA currently public float of 153.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MWA was 857.09K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stocks went down by -2.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.92% and a quarterly performance of 25.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Mueller Water Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.94% for MWA stocks with a simple moving average of 17.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MWA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for MWA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

MWA Trading at 15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.74. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc. saw 27.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 4,189 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Dec 06. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 376,499 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc., valued at $47,519 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS LYDIA W, the Director of Mueller Water Products Inc., sale 12,578 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that THOMAS LYDIA W is holding 115,618 shares at $147,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc. stands at +6.14. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.