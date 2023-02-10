Here’s How Your Trade Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Aggressively Right Now

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) went down by -2.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s stock price has collected -4.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE :EFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EFC is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ellington Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.66, which is $1.18 above the current price. EFC currently public float of 56.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EFC was 777.13K shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

EFC stocks went down by -4.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.51% and a quarterly performance of -1.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.86% for Ellington Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for EFC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EFC, setting the target price at $14.75 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.74. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc. saw 8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.24 for the present operating margin

+80.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc. stands at +61.56. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -1.30 for asset returns.