Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HAYW) Right Now?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Hayward Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.55, which is -$1.34 below the current price. HAYW currently public float of 209.69M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAYW was 1.68M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW stocks went down by -9.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.42% and a quarterly performance of 37.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Hayward Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for HAYW stocks with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -9.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 39.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Feb 02. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 175,282 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $512,645 using the latest closing price.

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 7,459 shares at $13.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jones Eifion is holding 175,282 shares at $97,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.