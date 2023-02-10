FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) went down by -2.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $265.30. The company’s stock price has collected -7.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE :FLT) Right Now?

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLT is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $237.86, which is $28.86 above the current price. FLT currently public float of 71.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLT was 474.52K shares.

FLT’s Market Performance

FLT stocks went down by -7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.28% and a quarterly performance of 11.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for FLT stocks with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $240 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLT reach a price target of $203, previously predicting the price at $278. The rating they have provided for FLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLT, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

FLT Trading at 5.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.75. In addition, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. saw 11.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLT starting from King Alan, who sale 1,379 shares at the price of $223.38 back on Sep 12. After this action, King Alan now owns 9,250 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., valued at $308,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.83 for the present operating margin

+71.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stands at +29.63. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.