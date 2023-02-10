Embraer S.A. (ERJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) went down by -3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock price has collected -5.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE :ERJ) Right Now?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 157.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERJ is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Embraer S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.34, which is $6.38 above the current price. ERJ currently public float of 175.18M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERJ was 1.49M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

ERJ stocks went down by -5.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.83% and a quarterly performance of 18.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Embraer S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.09% for ERJ stocks with a simple moving average of 18.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.76. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+15.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embraer S.A. stands at -1.21. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.