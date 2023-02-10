DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 17.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.33. The company’s stock price has collected 5.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 1.96.

The average price from analysts is $7.83, which is $1.99 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 29.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 760.86K shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 5.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 81.93% and a quarterly performance of 202.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.75% for DermTech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.83% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of 17.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to DMTK, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

DMTK Trading at 74.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +85.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.27. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 229.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Ibarra Claudia, who sale 328 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Dec 12. After this action, Ibarra Claudia now owns 157,822 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $728 using the latest closing price.

Wood Todd Michael, the Chief Commercial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 356 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Wood Todd Michael is holding 214,110 shares at $790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -51.00 for asset returns.