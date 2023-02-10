Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR)?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 10.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $541.39. The company’s stock price has collected 7.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $552.55, which is -$34.25 below the current price. MPWR currently public float of 45.64M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 564.86K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 7.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.50% and a quarterly performance of 43.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.98% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 25.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $475 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $435. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MPWR, setting the target price at $530 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

MPWR Trading at 30.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +28.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $431.09. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 44.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Tseng Saria, who sale 723 shares at the price of $446.88 back on Feb 06. After this action, Tseng Saria now owns 248,181 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $323,094 using the latest closing price.

Xiao Deming, the Pres. of MPS Asia Operations of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 723 shares at $446.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Xiao Deming is holding 250,954 shares at $323,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.24 for the present operating margin

+56.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +20.04. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 22.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.