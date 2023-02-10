Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy KLA Corporation (KLAC)?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $429.46. The company’s stock price has collected -2.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that KLA Stock Is a Buy in the Chip-Equipment Dip, Analysts Say

Is It Worth Investing in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ :KLAC) Right Now?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for KLA Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $438.44, which is $20.48 above the current price. KLAC currently public float of 138.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLAC was 1.36M shares.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLAC stocks went down by -2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.01% and a quarterly performance of 18.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for KLA Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.05% for KLAC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $325 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $505. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to KLAC, setting the target price at $400 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

KLAC Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $411.43. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Hanley Jeneanne Michelle, who sale 500 shares at the price of $406.67 back on Dec 13. After this action, Hanley Jeneanne Michelle now owns 3,554 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $203,332 using the latest closing price.

Lorig Brian, the Executive Vice President of KLA Corporation, sale 3,127 shares at $400.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Lorig Brian is holding 29,779 shares at $1,250,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+60.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +36.10. Equity return is now at value 139.00, with 27.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.