Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $261.52. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Constellation Brands Stock Has Worst Day in 3 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE :STZ) Right Now?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 671.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STZ is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $253.91, which is $27.21 above the current price. STZ currently public float of 149.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.42M shares.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of -6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.85% for Constellation Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.02% for STZ stocks with a simple moving average of -5.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STZ stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for STZ in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $200 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STZ reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for STZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to STZ, setting the target price at $290 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

STZ Trading at -2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.04. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw -2.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Carey Kaneenat Kristann, who sale 978 shares at the price of $250.81 back on Nov 30. After this action, Carey Kaneenat Kristann now owns 1,004 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $245,292 using the latest closing price.

Sabia James A. Jr., the EVP & Pres. Beer of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $250.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sabia James A. Jr. is holding 27,102 shares at $1,042,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

+52.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.46. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.