Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $615.60. The company’s stock price has collected -4.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/14/22 that Charter Stock Slumps on Plans to Boost Network Capital Spending

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Charter Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $465.33, which is $87.63 above the current price. CHTR currently public float of 99.13M and currently shorts hold a 9.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHTR was 1.41M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stocks went down by -4.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.11% and a quarterly performance of 11.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Charter Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for CHTR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $440 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $550, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CHTR, setting the target price at $340 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

CHTR Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $395.89. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 16.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from Miron Steven A, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $384.35 back on Jan 31. After this action, Miron Steven A now owns 9,173 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $960,875 using the latest closing price.

Zinterhofer Eric Louis, the Director of Charter Communications Inc., purchase 27,202 shares at $374.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Zinterhofer Eric Louis is holding 46,901 shares at $10,174,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+43.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +9.36. Equity return is now at value 50.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.