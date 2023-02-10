Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) went down by -2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s stock price has collected -14.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ :CTHR) Right Now?

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTHR is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.10, which is $0.24 above the current price. CTHR currently public float of 25.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTHR was 74.91K shares.

CTHR’s Market Performance

CTHR stocks went down by -14.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.75% and a quarterly performance of -3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Charles & Colvard Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.46% for CTHR stocks with a simple moving average of -23.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTHR

Northland Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTHR reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CTHR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2008.

Northland Securities gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CTHR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

CTHR Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR fell by -14.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9300. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from PETE CLINT J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 12. After this action, PETE CLINT J. now owns 59,500 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd., valued at $8,680 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN NEAL I, the Director of Charles & Colvard Ltd., purchase 37,762 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that GOLDMAN NEAL I is holding 1,117,762 shares at $47,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+46.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd. stands at +5.51. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.