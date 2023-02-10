Can Planet Labs PBC (PL) Remain Competitive?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s stock price has collected -10.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE :PL) Right Now?

PL currently public float of 241.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PL was 1.61M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

PL’s Market Performance

PL stocks went down by -10.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.16% and a quarterly performance of -16.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Planet Labs PBC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.92% for PL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 07th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

PL Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -10.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -27.40, with -21.70 for asset returns.