Can Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) Remain Competitive?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.02. The company’s stock price has collected 1.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE :HII) Right Now?

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HII is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $258.45, which is $39.95 above the current price. HII currently public float of 38.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HII was 400.85K shares.

HII’s Market Performance

HII stocks went up by 1.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.57% and a quarterly performance of -9.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.01% for HII stocks with a simple moving average of -1.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HII stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HII by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HII in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $270 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HII reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for HII stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to HII, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

HII Trading at -2.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HII rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.13. In addition, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HII starting from Wyatt D R, who sale 400 shares at the price of $229.75 back on Sep 02. After this action, Wyatt D R now owns 20,554 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., valued at $91,900 using the latest closing price.

Boykin Jennifer R., the Ex VP, President NNS of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., sale 2,614 shares at $229.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Boykin Jennifer R. is holding 7,447 shares at $598,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+14.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. stands at +5.71. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.