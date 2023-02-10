Can Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Remain Competitive?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $194.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Cadence Design Spikes After Earnings. Analysts Are Upbeat.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is at 1.08.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

CDNS currently public float of 272.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.39M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.36% and a quarterly performance of 24.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.27% for CDNS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $200 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CDNS, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +10.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.27. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Cunningham Paul, who sale 250 shares at the price of $184.46 back on Feb 06. After this action, Cunningham Paul now owns 92,354 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $46,115 using the latest closing price.

Nisewaner Karna, the Corporate VP, General Counsel of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 100 shares at $181.78 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Nisewaner Karna is holding 15,853 shares at $18,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.04 for the present operating margin

+89.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.29. Equity return is now at value 29.00, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.