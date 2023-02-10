Can Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Remain Competitive?

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) went up by 29.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.10. The company’s stock price has collected 14.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ :BLBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLBD is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Blue Bird Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $0.9 above the current price. BLBD currently public float of 21.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLBD was 162.27K shares.

BLBD’s Market Performance

BLBD stocks went up by 14.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.91% and a quarterly performance of 91.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Blue Bird Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.92% for BLBD stocks with a simple moving average of 57.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLBD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BLBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLBD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on June 29th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLBD reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for BLBD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to BLBD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

BLBD Trading at 40.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +23.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLBD rose by +14.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.00. In addition, Blue Bird Corporation saw 67.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLBD starting from Yousif Paul, who sale 3,720 shares at the price of $20.75 back on Mar 02. After this action, Yousif Paul now owns 30,420 shares of Blue Bird Corporation, valued at $77,190 using the latest closing price.

Yousif Paul, the General Counsel & Treasurer of Blue Bird Corporation, sale 1,525 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Yousif Paul is holding 30,364 shares at $32,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.05 for the present operating margin

+4.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Bird Corporation stands at -5.72. Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.