Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Just Got Our Attention

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $251.42. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Autodesk Cuts 250 Jobs as Tech Layoffs Continue

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ :ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Autodesk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $226.63, which is $3.61 above the current price. ADSK currently public float of 215.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADSK was 1.50M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.14% and a quarterly performance of 12.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Autodesk Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for ADSK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $230 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $260. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Sell” to ADSK, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADSK Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.35. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Howard Ayanna, who sale 328 shares at the price of $230.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Howard Ayanna now owns 3,862 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $75,440 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $213.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 5,124 shares at $66,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.02 for the present operating margin

+89.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +11.30. Equity return is now at value 78.00, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.