Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.33, which is -$0.99 below the current price. ALGM currently public float of 87.44M and currently shorts hold a 7.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 1.50M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stocks went up by 3.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.98% and a quarterly performance of 61.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.99% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of 63.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 29.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +30.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.69. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 42.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lynch Susan D, who purchase 240 shares at the price of $41.53 back on Feb 03. After this action, Lynch Susan D now owns 12,523 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $9,967 using the latest closing price.

Glover Max R., the SVP of Worldwide Sales of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $40.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Glover Max R. is holding 194,689 shares at $1,605,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.