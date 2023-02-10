Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) went up by 2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $234.23. The company’s stock price has collected -2.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/22 that Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Tanking. An Analyst Says to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE :AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAP is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $164.63, which is $13.81 above the current price. AAP currently public float of 58.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAP was 1.09M shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stocks went down by -2.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.04% and a quarterly performance of -16.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Advance Auto Parts Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for AAP stocks with a simple moving average of -12.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AAP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AAP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $145 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AAP, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

AAP Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.03. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.21 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc. stands at +5.60. Equity return is now at value 16.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.