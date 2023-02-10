A Lesson to Learn: Ares Management Corporation (ARES)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE :ARES) Right Now?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARES is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ares Management Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $89.00, which is $5.17 above the current price. ARES currently public float of 132.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARES was 1.26M shares.

ARES’s Market Performance

ARES stocks went down by -1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.12% and a quarterly performance of 4.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Ares Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.32% for ARES stocks with a simple moving average of 17.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

ARES Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.17. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from RESSLER ANTONY P, who sale 156,477 shares at the price of $86.28 back on Feb 09. After this action, RESSLER ANTONY P now owns 16,879 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $13,501,269 using the latest closing price.

RESSLER ANTONY P, the Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman of Ares Management Corporation, sale 230,655 shares at $85.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that RESSLER ANTONY P is holding 173,356 shares at $19,684,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.34 for the present operating margin

+55.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +9.07. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.