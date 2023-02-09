Zuora Inc. (ZUO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.02. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that Zuora Predicts Growth in Subscription Businesses as Results Beat Forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE :ZUO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZUO is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Zuora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.64, which is $2.9 above the current price. ZUO currently public float of 122.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUO was 1.15M shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.05% and a quarterly performance of 20.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Zuora Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.52% for ZUO stocks with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $11 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZUO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +32.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.55. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 37.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 30,736 shares at the price of $7.04 back on Jan 18. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 32,927 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $216,332 using the latest closing price.

Shenkan Amy Guggenheim, the Director of Zuora Inc., sale 4,133 shares at $6.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that Shenkan Amy Guggenheim is holding 40,087 shares at $27,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+59.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -28.67. Equity return is now at value -68.10, with -20.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.