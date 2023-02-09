Why SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $375.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that SolarEdge Stock Tumbles. Why Analysts Think the Pain Will Be Over Soon.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 158.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $359.09, which is $26.92 above the current price. SEDG currently public float of 55.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.01M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went down by -1.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.89% and a quarterly performance of 53.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.52% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $325 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $396, previously predicting the price at $389. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SEDG, setting the target price at $367 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEDG Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $311.54. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 14.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Adest Meir, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $315.96 back on Jan 17. After this action, Adest Meir now owns 140,485 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $1,579,813 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the Chief Product Officer of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $330.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Adest Meir is holding 150,938 shares at $1,650,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.48 for the present operating margin

+32.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stands at +8.61. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.