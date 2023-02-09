Why Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.78. The company’s stock price has collected 2.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ :CRDO) Right Now?

CRDO currently public float of 105.14M and currently shorts hold a 7.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDO was 1.30M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

CRDO stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.73% and a quarterly performance of 35.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.56% for CRDO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.51% for the last 200 days.

CRDO Trading at 23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +36.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Fleming Daniel W., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $17.88 back on Feb 02. After this action, Fleming Daniel W. now owns 543,825 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $223,556 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 40,000 shares at $17.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 720,000 shares at $691,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.30 for asset returns.