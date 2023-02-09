Why Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) went up by 37.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s stock price has collected 45.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :BJDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $3.36 above the current price. BJDX currently public float of 11.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BJDX was 60.71K shares.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX stocks went up by 45.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.78% and a quarterly performance of -19.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.98% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.08% for BJDX stocks with a simple moving average of -27.32% for the last 200 days.

BJDX Trading at 30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.34%, as shares surge +16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +45.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4714. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw 68.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Kenneth R, the Chief Financial Officer of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.99 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Fisher Kenneth R is holding 20,000 shares at $19,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -44.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 32.43.