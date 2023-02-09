We Analyzed the Future Direction of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN), Here is What We Found

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) went down by -4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ :REYN) Right Now?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.58 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $31.44, which is $4.15 above the current price. REYN currently public float of 54.20M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REYN was 376.35K shares.

REYN’s Market Performance

REYN stocks went down by -7.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.36% and a quarterly performance of -12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.99% for REYN stocks with a simple moving average of -4.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REYN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REYN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REYN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $32 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REYN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for REYN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to REYN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

REYN Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REYN fell by -7.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.45. In addition, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. saw -8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REYN

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.