We Analyzed the Future Direction of FMC Corporation (FMC), Here is What We Found

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) went up by 1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/30/22 that FMC’s Latest Deal Is All About Being Nicer to Mother Earth

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corporation (NYSE :FMC) Right Now?

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMC is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for FMC Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $143.00, which is $13.41 above the current price. FMC currently public float of 124.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMC was 726.60K shares.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.39% and a quarterly performance of 3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for FMC Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.51% for FMC stocks with a simple moving average of 9.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $148 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMC reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for FMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FMC, setting the target price at $149 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

FMC Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.11. In addition, FMC Corporation saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pfeiffer Nicholas, who sale 500 shares at the price of $132.56 back on Dec 02. After this action, Pfeiffer Nicholas now owns 11,222 shares of FMC Corporation, valued at $66,282 using the latest closing price.

Reilly Michael Finian, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of FMC Corporation, sale 4,502 shares at $126.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Reilly Michael Finian is holding 18,354 shares at $571,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+43.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corporation stands at +15.91. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.