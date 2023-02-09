Wall Street Pummels Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) After Recent Earnings Report

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is at 0.82.

VIAV currently public float of 223.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAV was 1.80M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stocks went down by -0.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.61% and a quarterly performance of 8.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Viavi Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.19% for VIAV stocks with a simple moving average of -13.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAV reach a price target of $14.50, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for VIAV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to VIAV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

VIAV Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.27. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from RONDINONE RALPH, who sale 1,669 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Feb 01. After this action, RONDINONE RALPH now owns 32,722 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $18,776 using the latest closing price.

KHAYKIN OLEG, the President & CEO of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 3,100 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that KHAYKIN OLEG is holding 862,286 shares at $34,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+59.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +1.20. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.