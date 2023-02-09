Wall Street Pummels SunOpta Inc. (STKL) After Recent Earnings Report

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.67. The company’s stock price has collected -9.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ :STKL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STKL is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for SunOpta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.20. STKL currently public float of 105.73M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STKL was 997.71K shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL stocks went down by -9.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.14% and a quarterly performance of -31.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for SunOpta Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.84% for STKL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STKL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to STKL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

STKL Trading at -12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL fell by -9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Largey David, who sale 6,788 shares at the price of $8.37 back on Dec 14. After this action, Largey David now owns 36,040 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $56,821 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Rebecca, the Director of SunOpta Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Fisher Rebecca is holding 60,425 shares at $101,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.51 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunOpta Inc. stands at -0.51. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.