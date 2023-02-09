Wall Street Pummels Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) After Recent Earnings Report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.52. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/21 that GameStop, Twilio, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RIGL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIGL is at 0.74.

RIGL currently public float of 170.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIGL was 4.15M shares.

RIGL’s Market Performance

RIGL stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.02% and a quarterly performance of 121.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.85% for RIGL stocks with a simple moving average of 22.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at 20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7730. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Santos David A, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,388 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Santos David A is holding 144,612 shares at $8,945 based on the most recent closing price.