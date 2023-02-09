Wall Street Praises The Wendy’s Company (WEN) After Recent Earnings Report

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.78. The company’s stock price has collected 0.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/23 that Wendy’s to Revamp Operations as Consumers Tighten Spending

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ :WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for The Wendy’s Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $2.38 above the current price. WEN currently public float of 194.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEN was 2.29M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stocks went up by 0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.90% and a quarterly performance of 9.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for The Wendy’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.10% for WEN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $23 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

WEN Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.28. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.