Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) went down by -14.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.72. The company’s stock price has collected -15.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/28/22 that In Satellites, Antitrust Could Lead to Less Competition

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ :VSAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Viasat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.20, which is $21.16 above the current price. VSAT currently public float of 72.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSAT was 422.68K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT stocks went down by -15.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.46% and a quarterly performance of -18.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Viasat Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.52% for VSAT stocks with a simple moving average of -14.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VSAT, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

VSAT Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -18.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT fell by -15.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.42. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw -5.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 300 shares at the price of $31.95 back on Dec 06. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,112 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $9,585 using the latest closing price.

Lippert Keven K, the Executive Vice President of Viasat Inc., sale 2,750 shares at $32.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Lippert Keven K is holding 12,290 shares at $90,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.56. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.