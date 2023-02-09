The Chart for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.53. The company’s stock price has collected 1.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/22 that Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell Stock Won’t Outperform Soon, Says J.P. Morgan

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.21.

The average price from analysts is $97.61, which is -$9.72 below the current price. LYB currently public float of 254.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.90M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went up by 1.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.29% and a quarterly performance of 18.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $109 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYB, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

LYB Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.76. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Sharma Anup, who sale 1,713 shares at the price of $84.91 back on Dec 31. After this action, Sharma Anup now owns 8,998 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $145,454 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 729,846 shares at $84.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 3,321 shares at $61,926,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +7.71. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 14.70 for asset returns.