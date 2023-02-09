The Chart for Kellogg Company (K) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/22 that Kellogg Says Supermarket Shoppers Bearing Higher Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.94, which is $6.11 above the current price. K currently public float of 317.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.07M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.86% and a quarterly performance of -5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.82% for K stocks with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $66 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

K Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.27. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $67.01 back on Jan 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,731,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,701,280 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $70.93 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,831,838 shares at $7,093,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +10.49. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.