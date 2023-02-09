Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) went down by -6.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.04. The company’s stock price has collected -7.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ :SHOO) Right Now?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is at 1.16.

SHOO currently public float of 73.27M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHOO was 758.56K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO stocks went down by -7.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.22% and a quarterly performance of 9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Steven Madden Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.11% for SHOO stocks with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $29 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

SHOO Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.64. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Smith Robert Garrett, who sale 2,222 shares at the price of $38.96 back on Jun 08. After this action, Smith Robert Garrett now owns 8,500 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $86,571 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Edward R., the Chief Executive Officer of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 40,000 shares at $40.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Rosenfeld Edward R. is holding 790,210 shares at $1,614,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 19.30 for asset returns.