Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.62. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKHY is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $179.18, which is $23.66 above the current price. JKHY currently public float of 72.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKHY was 473.10K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.67% and a quarterly performance of -9.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.66% for JKHY stocks with a simple moving average of -12.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to JKHY, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

JKHY Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.44. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -6.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Foss David B, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $188.11 back on Nov 22. After this action, Foss David B now owns 106,099 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $3,009,685 using the latest closing price.

Foss David B, the Board Chair & CEO of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., sale 3,247 shares at $188.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Foss David B is holding 97,947 shares at $610,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

+41.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +18.68. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.