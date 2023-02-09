Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.18. The company’s stock price has collected -6.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/22 that Crocs Posts Strong Earnings and Raises Its Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ :CROX) Right Now?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CROX is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Crocs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.89, which is $17.27 above the current price. CROX currently public float of 60.06M and currently shorts hold a 9.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CROX was 1.53M shares.

CROX’s Market Performance

CROX stocks went down by -6.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.81% and a quarterly performance of 45.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Crocs Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.04% for CROX stocks with a simple moving average of 48.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CROX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on July 05th of the previous year.

CROX Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.88. In addition, Crocs Inc. saw 7.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from MEHLMAN ANNE, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $125.67 back on Jan 13. After this action, MEHLMAN ANNE now owns 102,185 shares of Crocs Inc., valued at $1,256,739 using the latest closing price.

Hart Daniel P, the Executive Vice President of Crocs Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Hart Daniel P is holding 237,360 shares at $1,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.82 for the present operating margin

+60.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc. stands at +31.37. Equity return is now at value 150.00, with 14.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.