Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went down by -4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.36. The company’s stock price has collected -6.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $37.90, which is $14.63 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 115.44M and currently shorts hold a 16.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 1.36M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stocks went down by -6.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.66% and a quarterly performance of 0.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.52% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.90% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $33 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +27.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY fell by -6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.77. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 36.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Rahmer Peter, who sale 740 shares at the price of $21.56 back on Jan 30. After this action, Rahmer Peter now owns 158,540 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,954 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 864 shares at $21.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 150,482 shares at $18,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7464.74 for the present operating margin

-29.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -12012.94. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -28.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 40.14.