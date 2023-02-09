Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s stock price has collected -3.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Qualtrics Stock Soars as SAP Seeks to Exit Majority Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Qualtrics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.75, which is $1.17 above the current price. XM currently public float of 153.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 2.13M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stocks went down by -3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.32% and a quarterly performance of 67.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Qualtrics International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.60% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of 31.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $19 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to XM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

XM Trading at 43.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares surge +53.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.55. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 57.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Bachman Robert W, who sale 4,988 shares at the price of $16.52 back on Feb 06. After this action, Bachman Robert W now owns 591,495 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $82,404 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Brad R., the President, Products & Services of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 4,296 shares at $16.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Anderson Brad R. is holding 497,036 shares at $70,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.92 for the present operating margin

+68.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -72.77. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -35.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.