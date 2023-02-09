Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/31/22 that Citrix, Spotify, Knightscope, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $84.64, which is $0.3 above the current price. OTIS currently public float of 416.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 1.98M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.53% and a quarterly performance of 13.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.54% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $84 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

OTIS Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.36. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Cramer James F., who sale 700 shares at the price of $83.97 back on Feb 06. After this action, Cramer James F. now owns 5,037 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $58,779 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Michael Patrick, the VP, CAO & Controller of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 3,018 shares at $84.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Ryan Michael Patrick is holding 0 shares at $254,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.16 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +9.16. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.