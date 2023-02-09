Model N Inc. (MODN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) went down by -13.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.18. The company’s stock price has collected -10.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Model N Inc. (NYSE :MODN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODN is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Model N Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.50, which is $8.06 above the current price. MODN currently public float of 36.11M and currently shorts hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODN was 371.22K shares.

MODN’s Market Performance

MODN stocks went down by -10.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.05% and a quarterly performance of -0.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.06% for Model N Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.98% for MODN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MODN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODN reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MODN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MODN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

MODN Trading at -12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares sank -13.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODN fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.92. In addition, Model N Inc. saw -12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODN starting from Anderson, Mark, Albert, who sale 5,961 shares at the price of $40.73 back on Jan 03. After this action, Anderson, Mark, Albert now owns 214,023 shares of Model N Inc., valued at $242,792 using the latest closing price.

Kannan Suresh, the Chief Product Officer of Model N Inc., sale 20,119 shares at $39.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Kannan Suresh is holding 178,757 shares at $792,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+53.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Model N Inc. stands at -13.07. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.