Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) went down by -7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

Is It Worth Investing in Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ :RENT) Right Now?

RENT currently public float of 58.22M and currently shorts hold a 12.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENT was 2.87M shares.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT stocks went down by -7.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.79% and a quarterly performance of 137.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.78% for RENT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RENT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RENT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

RENT Trading at 27.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +209.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT fell by -7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Rau Andrew, who sale 335 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Feb 02. After this action, Rau Andrew now owns 69,077 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $1,511 using the latest closing price.

Tam Sarah K, the Chief Merchant Officer of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 1,344 shares at $4.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Tam Sarah K is holding 208,406 shares at $6,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.01 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -104.18. Equity return is now at value -675.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.