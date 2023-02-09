Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.68, which is $4.31 above the current price. ZION currently public float of 148.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 1.42M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.55% and a quarterly performance of 6.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of 0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to ZION, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

ZION Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.30. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw 8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from STEPHENS STEVEN DAN, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $54.42 back on Feb 07. After this action, STEPHENS STEVEN DAN now owns 38,509 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $326,510 using the latest closing price.

Law Scott A., the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 3,217 shares at $54.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Law Scott A. is holding 19,312 shares at $174,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.32. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.