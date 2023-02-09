Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) went down by -12.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.48. The company’s stock price has collected -10.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE :VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSH is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.67, which is -$0.09 below the current price. VSH currently public float of 140.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSH was 820.11K shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

VSH stocks went down by -10.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.51% and a quarterly performance of -1.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.22% for VSH stocks with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSH reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VSH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to VSH, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

VSH Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 44,161 shares at the price of $22.81 back on Jan 13. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., valued at $1,007,312 using the latest closing price.

PAUL GERALD, the President and CEO of Vishay Intertechnology Inc., sale 57,076 shares at $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that PAUL GERALD is holding 209,208 shares at $1,291,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.44 for the present operating margin

+27.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stands at +9.20. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.