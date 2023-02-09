Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for PVH Corp. (PVH)?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) went down by -9.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.43. The company’s stock price has collected -13.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that PVH Cutting Jobs and Outlook Amid ‘Challenging’ Environment

Is It Worth Investing in PVH Corp. (NYSE :PVH) Right Now?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PVH is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for PVH Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $85.00, which is $2.52 above the current price. PVH currently public float of 63.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PVH was 1.06M shares.

PVH’s Market Performance

PVH stocks went down by -13.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.11% and a quarterly performance of 52.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.51% for PVH Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.40% for PVH stocks with a simple moving average of 24.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PVH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PVH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $106 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PVH reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for PVH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PVH, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PVH Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PVH fell by -13.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.65. In addition, PVH Corp. saw 13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PVH starting from FISCHER MARK D, who sale 1,732 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, FISCHER MARK D now owns 32,468 shares of PVH Corp., valued at $140,292 using the latest closing price.

HOLMES JAMES, the EVP & Controller of PVH Corp., sale 4,417 shares at $74.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HOLMES JAMES is holding 15,420 shares at $329,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PVH

Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.