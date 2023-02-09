Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/26/23 that How Kobe Bryant made his $600 million fortune — and who is in charge of it now

Is It Worth Investing in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.96, which is $1.75 above the current price. DNB currently public float of 339.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNB was 2.22M shares.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.33% and a quarterly performance of 5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.36% for DNB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNB reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for DNB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to DNB, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

DNB Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. saw 15.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from Massey Richard N, who sale 181,630 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Dec 15. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 602,592 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., valued at $2,361,190 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc., sale 8,287,846 shares at $13.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 49,579,771 shares at $111,098,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.07 for the present operating margin

+41.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. stands at -3.31. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.