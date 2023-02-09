Is JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) a Keeper?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) went up by 13.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s stock price has collected 14.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :JCSE) Right Now?

JCSE currently public float of 3.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JCSE was 315.71K shares.

JCSE’s Market Performance

JCSE stocks went up by 14.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.97% and a quarterly performance of 16.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.35% for JCSE stocks with a simple moving average of -80.97% for the last 200 days.

JCSE Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +20.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE rose by +31.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7450. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.