Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.71. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE :OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.22, which is -$10.58 below the current price. OMC currently public float of 201.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMC was 1.49M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.38% and a quarterly performance of 27.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Omnicom Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.75% for OMC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $95 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

OMC Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.56. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 13.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Tarlowe Rochelle M., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $73.08 back on Nov 01. After this action, Tarlowe Rochelle M. now owns 16,032 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $146,170 using the latest closing price.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the Director of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 1,300 shares at $70.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that RICE LINDA JOHNSON is holding 10,048 shares at $92,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+17.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.85. Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.