Is a Correction Looming Ahead for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE :NEX) Right Now?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEX is at 2.13.

NEX currently public float of 218.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEX was 2.95M shares.

NEX’s Market Performance

NEX stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.22% and a quarterly performance of -12.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.33% for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.08% for NEX stocks with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEX by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NEX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $19 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEX reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NEX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NEX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

NEX Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEX fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. saw -1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEX starting from STEWART JAMES CARL, who sale 272,716 shares at the price of $9.93 back on Nov 09. After this action, STEWART JAMES CARL now owns 1,890,788 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., valued at $2,708,070 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JAMES CARL, the Director of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., sale 127,284 shares at $10.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that STEWART JAMES CARL is holding 2,163,504 shares at $1,314,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

-0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stands at -8.39. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.